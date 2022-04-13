From: Sarah Kruger
When Trump won Winona County in 2016, Democrats were upset, but they accepted the results, trusting that the county had done its job in counting all ballots. That is the American way of governance. We may vigorously debate policy issues, but we trust the election process. When Biden won in 2020, most Republicans also were upset, yet they accepted the results — except for a few who have been emboldened by Trump’s lie that the election was somehow stolen, a lie that eventually led to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
At the Winona County Board meeting on March 22 of this year, two such Republicans — one of whom attended the Stop the Steal rally on January 6 — openly questioned the county election process. One man falsely claimed that the election “was conducted with no transparency, none.” The fact is that County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla scrupulously followed Minnesota election guidelines, which include an 86-page rulebook for the handling of ballots. Each ballot was opened and verified by two election judges, one a Republican and the other a Democrat. The county employees who fed the votes into machines had been deputized, and Suchla herself is an elected official who has taken an oath to protect the election process.
Following this baseless complaint by two men trying to relitigate the election, Commissioner Steve Jacob proceeded to spend the next half hour of County Board time arguing that county election board procedures (the same procedures he has signed off on time and time again over the last decade) are under suspicion and need to be altered. Jacob argued that the Auditor-Treasurer should, first, have election judges oversee every facet of the ballet process (which, as Suchla pointed out, would both significantly delay election results and require judges to put in 40-hour weeks), and second, she should grant them access to some aspects of the process Suchla believed would be improper given data practice concerns surrounding the Statewide Voter Registration System.
Jacob’s plan is to have election judges do the job we’ve already elected Suchla to do. Jacob keeps claiming he’s only responding to a “litany of questions” about the election from “countless people” who’ve contacted him, though the only people he could point to on March 22 were easy to count: two, one of whom is the previously-mentioned January 6 rally attendee, and the other of whom is a Republican party donor. Need we mention Jacob’s recently announced campaign for the Minnesota House of Representatives?
Our democracy is actively sabotaged when politicians like Jacob undermine faith in elections in order to gain political advantage. As someone who recently ran and lost a race for the Minnesota State Senate, I am confident that our election process is fair, neutral, and represents the will of Minnesota voters.
