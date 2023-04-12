From: Kelley Stanage
If you haven't been to one of the Island City/H3O jams, you're really missing out! Every month H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing team up to put on a jam session. Eric Heukeshoven and his two sons (often accompanied by their wife and mother, Janet, singer and flutist) play just about any kind of music. You can choose songs from thematic books they have available, bring your own music, or just make a request. The Jazz Jams happen on the third Sunday of every month. An up-to-date schedule is always available on H3O’s website at h3ojazz.com/calendar.html.
I've been going to these events for about a year now. There are always some great musicians jamming with H3O Jazz Trio. But they are more than just entertainment. All the proceeds go to benefit nonprofit organizations in the area. As if that's not enough, all donations are matched by both H3O and Island City, actually tripling all donations!
I can't think of a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than building community by making music with friends, and raising funds for nonprofits. The H3O/Island City Jazz Jam is truly a community treasure. Thank you, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City!
