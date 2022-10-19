From: David Girod
Winona
In the October 5 Winona Daily News (front page no less), were more “pearls of wisdom from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen. He claimed that schools in Minnesota are using litter boxes for students to relieve themselves. When asked by, I assume, news media to clarify which schools, his campaign had no comment. Then he also brings up alleged conservations schools (elementary) are having in regard to choosing one’s gender.
All this from the same individual, a doctor no less, who publicly and on social media (including his Facebook page) came out as an anti-vaxxer and claimed the COVID pandemic is fake, claiming it was a government plan to enrich drug companies. The Minnesota Department of Education denies the existence or use, anywhere in our state, of litter boxes.
People of Winona, do you want such a person as Jensen running your state? Our students are important. They deserve better.
I urge you to support and vote for the incumbent, Gov. Tim Walz.
