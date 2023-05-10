From: P.J. Thompson,Friends of Homer Town Hall member
A big thank you to Chris Rogers of the Winona Post for the great article concerning the Town Hall in Homer. The coverage reached thousands of readers, and so many more people are concerned about saving this historic building which was our former schoolhouse. Many learned about the controversy spilling out of a decision made by the town board to demolish this 103-year-old building and replace it with a steel pole building using COVID relief funds. If you’ve been following the story, you’ll know this was a surprise to the majority of the township citizens, who learned about it only after seeing an ad for bids to build a new building.
In response, an organization called Friends of the Homer Town Hall was formed. More than 100 of the 216 Facebook members and 675 online supporters of our group showed up at the April Town Hall meeting to voice their concerns. We were really grateful that even before members of our group spoke, the board made and passed a motion proposing that the decision of whether to keep the current building or erect a new structure be moved to the next annual meeting in March of 2024. This positive action on their part allows the township voters who they represent to decide.
With the encouragement from board members to gather information and bids for renovation and preservation of the Town Hall, we continue our mission with transparency to the voters that will make this decision. We also wish to invite volunteers to help in our efforts. Our desire is to continue to work with the board to find ways to update and maintain a building that has suffered greatly from neglect for decades. It is critical the township develop a general maintenance plan and budget for the Town Hall. We stand ready to be helping hands in this process. Once in place, an ongoing maintenance schedule will ensure that this building and other township structures will stand strong for years without requiring major repairs.
The Town Hall is a treasure – a part of our past, present, and future. We believe it can shine again, serving us long into the future. We know there are more stories to share.
If you would like to join us in our efforts you can find us on Facebook: Save Homer Town Hall/Schoolhouse.
