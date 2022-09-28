From: Joseph Mulkey
Winona
There are a few points I would like to make concerning the article in the September 14 Post titled “WPD copes with officer shortages.”
First, the fact of the shortage of officers at the Winona Police Department is not put in context by Mr. Williams or the Post. All sectors of the economy, across all fields of employment are experiencing a shortage of labor. There have been so many resignations in all job types in the last couple of years that the term “Great Resignation” is now being used. A November 24, 2021, Post article titled “Job openings outnumber seekers 2:1” was one of the first of many reports of worker shortages in Southeast Minnesota. The rest of the article is based on the assumption (which is nowhere supported by facts) that this labor shortage is unique to police and the WPD in particular.
Second, the reasons stated by Mr. Williams for this labor shortage at the WPD are opinions and not facts (though they are treated as facts in this article).
Third, the theories put forward for the officer shortage are flawed. The riots and demonstrations in Minneapolis after the murder of Mr. Floyd are referenced as “scaring” away potential officers, without stating how this has directly affected recruiting at WPD. The claim that the recent public hearing on a new police station at the site of the ERC was “police bashing” is false. I was at the public comment for its entirety and, while I disagreed with the tone of some of the comments, it certainly was not two and a half hours of “police bashing.” More than a few of the people making statements said they had no problem with police in general but were adamant that destroying the ERC block for a police station was unacceptable. Citizens are justified in critiquing their police departments or any other public institution. As taxpayers, we ultimately are their employers. Their actions affect us and our community. Simply disagreeing is not bashing. Mr. Williams’ assertion that officers are experiencing “disdain” is contradicted in the same article by Mr. Mohan, who is quoted as “seeing many friendly smiles and waves” while on patrol.
This finally leads us to question the motivation behind these comments. Is it possible that this is a fine bit of PR by Mr. Williams, pushing his agenda for a new police station — an agenda that would saddle the taxpayers with tens of millions of dollars of debt for years to come?
It is futile to hope that the problem of labor shortage will just go away. The population is aging and demographics are changing. Those aren’t things that will change in just a year or two. A new oversized police station certainly won’t change them either.
