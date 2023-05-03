From: Claudia and Dan Johnson
We would like to thank Parks and Recreation for cleaning up the mess that was made at Latch Island Beach. On April 12-14, there was lots of partying going on at the beach and bonfires. On Saturday, the 15th, the island looked like a huge garbage dump. There was so much trash everywhere, ready for floodwaters to take it away. It does say no littering, and that was why Parks and Recreation came on Saturday morning, which was their day off, to clean it up. We could not find anyone to help us, until we talked to Mayor Scott Sherman and Councilman George Borzyskowski. They did some calling, and they came through.
The sad part is that if they would have not have cleaned it up, we would have had sharp cans and broken bottles in the water, which would cause injuries to children and everyone else who uses the beach. This is a city park and should be kept clean if you use it. We even found a picnic table in the water. We will inform you that pictures were taken, and next time, which should not happen, there will be more pictures of those trashing the premises. We are all just concerned citizens. Thank you, Parks and Recreation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.