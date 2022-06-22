From: Kendall Larson
Winona
In 2019 the city of Winona collaborated on the East End/Side Neighborhood Project and its Summary Report, which concludes that, of all spaces, the East End Rec and park was “by far the most-mentioned, and most favorited, with hundreds of comments; loved by multiple generations.”
But just three years later the Winona City Council, before even asking for more public feedback (as if more even is needed), has moved forward and is now funding a plan to demolish this “most favorited” space to build a police and fire station on it instead.
Instead of moving forward in this way, the council should further invest in the existing park spaces: Expand the green space, improve sports facilities on the blacktop areas, bring back a community ice rink, construct actual playground equipment, build a skate plaza, and return the picnic tables that (for whatever reason) were removed sometime last year!
If the council wants to make new purchases in this area, acquire St. Stan’s School and develop it into a new Friendship Center or expand the East End Rec.
Instead of building a public safety center on our beloved East End Rec and existing park space, construct one downtown, where it belongs, near the courthouse or next to City Hall.
