From: Linda Johnson
La Crescent
Here’s my latest discoveries on the almost $20,000 ODP-MN PAC money coming to the supposedly nonpartisan Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race in the November 2022 election.
I requested an interview with our Auditor-Treasurer Chelsi Wilbright before I began writing these letters. I spelled out to her that I was concerned about PAC money that was spent on her race. She declined an in-person interview but said that I could email her my questions.
This is the question I emailed her: “Chelsi, as I said earlier, I am doing a series of articles on PACs and elections. I did not know anything about PACs. After researching them, I have some questions, because I know you took PAC money for your campaign, (and I don’t even know if that is correct, you took?? or did they just give it to you unaware??). I want to give you the benefit of the doubt.”
This is the response I received from our auditor-treasurer: “The PAC money spent on behalf of my campaign was not through me personally. They are a separate entity. I did not receive any of the funds (aka I did not accept any PAC money), and they did not consult me at any point. I had nothing to do with the mailers or the ads they ran.” I thanked her for responding.
After this email, however, I was alerted to a Facebook page that our auditor-treasurer had run during her campaign. A digital ad, prepared and paid for by the ODP-MN PAC, was displayed on her campaign Facebook page in October. Chelsi’s heading above this ad stated, “I had nothing to do with creating this ad, but I do support its message.”
Looking back at her email response to me, she stated, “They did not consult me at any point. I had nothing to do with the mailers or the ads they ran.” This may be true, yet she welcomed the ad produced by this PAC money and used it on her Facebook page. ODP-MN has ties to the Democratic Party, with their board all being prominent Democrats. I thought the auditor-treasurer position was supposed to be a nonpartisan position.
This whole thing — money from a Democratic PAC coming to the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race (that is supposed to be nonpartisan) and Chelsi Wilbright using it on her election FB page for advertising — seems unsettling and not quite right to me!
Makes me wonder: Do we really have free, fair, and secure elections? You decide.
Editor’s note: Wilbright did not accept funds from the PAC. PACs are allowed to make independent expenditures to support candidates.
