From: Linda Johnson
La Crescent
So, here’s the scoop!
As I stated earlier, PACs (political action committees) often contribute to state and federal campaigns, but rarely contribute to local county campaigns. However, Winona County is special, because we had one of only two campaigns in the entire state of Minnesota that was sought out and financed by the PAC, ODP-MN, a Democrat-controlled PAC. According to their website, opendemocracypac.com, “Open Democracy PAC was created to support and elect state lawmakers and election administrators who will work to eliminate registration as a barrier to vote through automatic voter registration (AVR), make voting accessible through well-resourced election administration, and eliminate rules disenfranchising voters because of race.” This PAC, ODP-MN, according to an article, written on August 5, 2022, by Bill Glahn for American Experiment states, “The group’s focus appears to be on ballot box access.” This article also states filings at the Federal Election Commission show this PAC received $3.2 million in donations during the 2021-2022 election cycle. The bulk of this money ($2.5 million) came from the 1630 Fund.
The 1630 Fund is associated with a Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss. You read that right; we have a Swiss billionaire contributing money to a local Winona County nonpartisan race. Bill Glahn goes on to say, “According to filings with IRS, the 1630 Fund is organized as a 501(c)(4) dark money nonprofit.”
Almost $20,000 of that dark money came to Winona County. You can check it out for yourself at www.co.winona.mn.us/Archive.aspx?AMID=67. Look under ODP-MN.
Why are billionaires and millionaires donating their money to a local nonpartisan race in Winona? Free money usually comes with strings attached. What local nonpartisan race is this money targeting? More to come.
