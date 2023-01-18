From: Linda Johnson
La Crescent
I continued my research about election PACs to gain more knowledge of exactly how PACs affected me, a citizen and voter of Winona County. One thing I discovered was there are several different kinds of PACs (political action committees). Although this was interesting information, I wanted to know more. Many, if not all, federal and state campaigns receive PAC money. But I wanted to know if there were PACs involved in the last local election, here in Winona County?
And much to my wondering eyes did appear, an answer of yes! There was PAC money distributed to a local race here in Winona County in the 2022 election. Every household in Winona County probably received at least one direct mailer during the 2022 election that appeared, on its face, to be from a candidate of Winona County.
What you probably didn’t notice on this flier was a disclaimer that indicated that the mailer was produced and distributed by an independent campaign committee located in Washington D.C., a PAC. I decided this needed some research. Why would local Winona candidates be receiving money from Washington? How much money and from whom in Washington?
I’ll let you know what I find out!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.