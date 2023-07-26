From: Janelle Appleton
It’s up to us to prevent anything like this happening to anyone again!
A daily routine walker, my sister was on the Winona Lake trail nearing the Welcome Center when she heard
“On your left!” from behind her.
Turning to seek the source, she was immediately struck by a bicyclist.
The impact jolted her to the asphalt, resulting in an extremely grotesque elbow dislocation with fractures and diagnosed pelvic and sacral fractures.
Somehow 911 was called and a policeman assisted her until paramedics arrived. Now, awaiting surgery on her totally immobilized arm, she is restricted to very short walks with a walker to keep weight off her left leg. Needless to say, this has severely impacted her independent lifestyle and has totally eliminated her role as primary caregiver of our 96-year-old mother .
Fortunately, we have adaptive equipment in our households from past rehab experiences, but this is an extensive burden on anyone!
This need not have happened. Currently there are no guidelines posted for pedestrians and bicyclists. Couldn’t walkers and bicyclists go in opposite directions in order to allow pedestrians to see oncoming bicycles? Shouldn’t a moving vehicle always yield to a pedestrian?
There are so many ways this could have been much worse. We are very thankful to God and to all the friends who have stepped up to assist us in caring for two individuals at this time. It’s going to be a long road to recovery. We are taking one day at a time.
Whatever it takes, pedestrians need to feel safe walking around Winona’s lakes. Change is needed.
