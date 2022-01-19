From: Dean Nuszloch
Utica
My well is at the epicenter of the Daley Farm issue. At 240 feet deep, it draws from the shallowest aquifer most susceptible to pollution. When the Lewiston sewer pond leaked millions of gallons of sewage into the groundwater, officials informed me they had injected traceable dye into the crevice the sewage seeped into. They thought it would show up in nearby Rush Creek. They were shocked when it appeared to the northwest, in the Whitewater River, passing through my farm. With this, I can assume that my aquifer includes everything north of the sewer pond and west to the Whitewater, including the Daleys’ operation.
Fact One: Nitrates in water are harmful when consumed by people. Nitrates in water above 10 ppm should not be consumed.
Fact Two: Nitrates can enter the aquifer by natural causes, commercial fertilizers including lawn fertilizers, and animal and human wastes. “Yes, Virginia, you poop nitrates!”
Fact Three: There’s no correlation that a large livestock operation pollutes more than a smaller one, but rather how operations store and apply manure.
Many opposing the Daley expansion will not be impacted since they do not live near the aquifer. To rephrase an old saying, “I have water in the game!”
Elizabeth Heublein states she denied the expansion based on our community, ecology, and economics. Our community has always been a dairy community, but it’s dwindling. In 1997 Winona County had 378 dairy farms, which dropped to 160 in 2017, and since that time more have left. Dairies benefit our local economy with jobs, money spent, and taxes paid — all of which will be greatly reduced if this trend continues. Also, the dairy industry is constantly evolving — such as using cover crops — to address issues like nitrate pollution.
In the 1980s, my well had a nitrate reading of 4 ppm, which was safe. But over the years the levels increased. For the past several years it has been around 29 ppm. Two months ago, it went down to 21 ppm. Hopefully this is not an anomaly but an indication that cover crops and other procedures are working.
Kelsey Fitzgerald, a member of the Land Stewardship Project for sustainable agriculture, also denied Daleys’ expansion. Because of sustainable agriculture’s small scale, its environmental impact is determined more by the limited manure produced than the methods used. It also produces fewer farm products at higher prices. Organic agriculture is a perfect illustration. Organic products are more expensive, plus they cannot produce enough to fulfill the needs of the entire country, let alone feeding people across the world like modern “factory farms” do. Organic farmers are very dedicated, and they have my admiration. Believe me, it’s a tough row to hoe.
Nitrogen fertilizer in corn production is a major contributor to nitrate pollution. Our county has vastly more corn fields than cow herds. If opponents of large farms think they’re saving the environment by denying one livestock operation, they’re sadly mistaken. Instead these large dairies raise large acreages of alfalfa, which is environmentally friendly. By restricting dairies you’ll force these farmers to grow corn, using more fertilizer and raising nitrate levels in water even more.
To people with nitrates, I would suggest getting a reverse osmosis system. I did over 30 years ago and have enjoyed clean, practically nitrate-free water.
So unlike the foolish farmer who burned his barn down to get rid of the rats, I say as long as all regulations are met, large dairies should be allowed. For those who disagree, I’ll rephrase a biblical verse: “Let he who is without poop cast the first cow pie.”
