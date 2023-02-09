From: Ruth Charles, League of Women Voters-Winona voter services chair
The League of Women Voters (LWV) Winona will be holding a forum to discuss the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) referendum. This forum will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Winona City Hall Council Chambers, 207 Lafayette Street, in Winona.
A school board representative will be providing the facts about the referendum for the WAPS District 861. The WAPS school board referendum vote will be on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
We are looking to the public for two organizational response panel members — a pro and a con. Any publicly organized group that has announced speaking for or against the referendum may contact LWV Winona to have a spokesperson at the forum. LWV Winona will share the forum format. If only one organization (either pro or con) contacts the LWV, that group will be able to make a statement at the forum.
Please contact Ruth Charles, LWV Winona (rcharles@winona.edu), to gain information about participating at the forum.
The deadline to respond is March 8, 2023.
