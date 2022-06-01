From: Helen Bagshaw,
AHA CPR instructor
I am excited to share with you this information on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the automated external defibrillator (AED). CPR and AED Awareness Week is June 1-7 and has carried this designation since 2008 under a congressional resolution aimed at spotlighting how lives can be saved.
According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year, with 70 percent happening in homes. About 40 people each hour have a cardiac arrest while not in a hospital, and nine of 10 do not survive.
I am asking the Winona community to take one minute of your day this week to learn the life-saving skills of hands-only CPR and help to address a health concern that impacts our entire community.
CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double, or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. If you ever need to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you care about: a spouse, parent, child, friend, colleague, or neighbor.
In just one minute, you can learn the two simple steps of hands-only CPR. Most people say they feel helpless to act because they do not know how to administer CPR, or it has been too long since they learned.
The truth is, when you see a teen or an adult collapse, it only takes two steps to save a life:
1. Call 911.
2. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest, preferably to the beat of the disco classic, “Stayin’ Alive.” (The 120 beats per minute are the perfect rhythm for chest compressions).
Here is a hands-only CPR instructional video, share it with important people in your life: cpr.heart.org/en/cpr-courses-and-kits/hands-only-cpr.
If you want to learn and practice hands-only CPR, I am providing free training in person at Winona Health on Saturday morning, June 4, and Tuesday evening, June 7. I have manikins, an AED trainer, disco music, and I promise you some fun. RSVP to reserve your spot at www.winonahealth.org/cpr.
