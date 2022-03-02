by the Most Reverend John M. Quinn, Bishop of Winona-Rochester
Dear friends,
Growing up in a community of mostly Catholics and other Christians, it was normal to see people on Ash Wednesday with a black cross in the middle of their foreheads. However, I recall going to a grocery store outside of our neighborhood with my Dad, who was asked by the cashier, “Do you know that you have a black smudge on your forehead?” My Dad replied, “It’s Ash Wednesday; it’s time to do penance.” The cashier didn’t ask any more questions, nor did he notice my smudge even though I kept pointing to it.
My Dad understood that Lent is a time of penance, a time of self denial to prepare for the joy of Easter. I remember growing up, that during Lent we ate no meat on Friday, and fasted from eating full meals. In addition to taking more time for prayer, Mass and the Stations of the Cross, each person also decided to give up something for Lent, such as candy, coffee, television or movies. You could always tell who was really observing Lent as a time of penance. Word would get around to avoid a person who was acting cranky or short tempered because they were fasting. The purpose, however, of acts of self denial is not to punish others by our bad attitude, but to change our behavior by the grace of conversion. In college, I had a roommate who gave up drinking coffee for Lent. After a week of being snapped at and witnessing a few temper tantrums, I begged my roommate to start drinking coffee again, because I was the one doing the penance. Lent reminds each of us that we are sinners and that by prayer, fasting and acts of generosity and charity we want to change our lives. We need to be ready to come before God at the end of our life when we will beg for mercy because we are sinners. Lent is the graced time of conversion and the manifesting of our desire to become Saints.
The 40 days of Lent is traced to the 40 days spent by Jesus Christ in the desert when he was tempted by the devil. During this time, Jesus is asked by the devil to give into his hunger after 40 days without food, rather than to live on the Word of God. Satan tempts Jesus a second time by offering Him all the kingdoms of the world if He will fall down and worship the devil. However, Jesus will not adore anyone other than His Father. One more time, the devil tempts Jesus to be unfaithful by asking Jesus to throw Himself off the temple and see if the Father will save Him. For the third time Satan is unsuccessful.
The same temptations by the devil are experienced regularly by followers of Jesus. Wealth, money and fame are powerful influences and are attractive. Their lure can tempt us to compromise living the Ten Commandments, commitments made to a spouse and family members and ignore prayer and worship owed to God. During these past two years when COVID-19 dominated our lives and controlled our freedoms and daily activities, it was easy to lose hope and think that God had abandoned His people. I know that I need Lent and that I am a sinner who has given into temptations. However, I also know Jesus Christ will strengthen me during Lent. I am ready to be signed with the black cross made of ashes and to be known as a sinner who is confident in God’s abundant grace.
I had the opportunity to make a retreat several years ago at a retreat house in the desert. The talks were excellent, and I learned to be careful not to disturb the desert creatures, such as snakes and scorpions, since I was in their territory. It was a blessing and an adventure. One afternoon, the retreat master asked me if I would like to see the desert blooming. I couldn’t imagine that a sandy, dry and dangerous desert could produce flowers in April. To my surprise, the cacti were blooming with beautiful and delicate blossoms. If a cactus can bloom in the desert, imagine the beauty and grace that God can bring about in us this Lent, as we enter this season of penance. Lent prepares us to be ready for the new life of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter. Have a blessed Lent and get ready to bloom at Easter.
