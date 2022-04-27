From: Sam Miller
Since the 54th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination happened earlier this month, I thought that I might share some of the lesser-known facts about him.
For starters, especially towards the end of his life, he was starting to see the necessity of riots (when all other forms of protesting have been proven ineffective, as has been shown throughout history time and time again), even going so far as to famously saying that “a riot is the language of the unheard” (www.goodreads.com/quotes/3244549-but-it-is-not-enough-for-me-to-stand-before). In addition to that, he was also a socialist, being quoted as saying that “capitalism has outlived its usefulness” (kinginstitute.stanford.edu/king-papers/documents/coretta-scott). He was an outspoken critic of police brutality (yes, police brutality occurred in the 20th century, and yes, it was as bad then as it is today), going as far as mentioning it in his speech on the famous March on Washington (time.com/5882308/march-on-washington-police-brutality/).
King even spoke out against “white moderates” and “white churches”, in saying that those two are worse for progress than pro-segregationists and the Klu Klux Clan (www.africa.upenn.edu/Articles_Gen/Letter_Birmingham.html). He despised “white moderates” (people who push for everything to remain the same and attack anyone who doesn’t, as well as saying “now is not the right time” when it comes to other people pushing for progress) way more than he did anti-capitalist socialists and communists. He would even consider those same socialists his friends.
As well as all of that, King even fought to make sure religion was kept out of politics, by fighting for the “Separation of the Church and State” (https://www.au.org/the-latest/articles/mlk-separation-advocate/).
Even up until he was assassinated, King fought for poor people to have equal access to the same resources the rich wealthy upper class do, as well as fighting to keep religion out of public schools and the government, all of which Republicans and conservative Democrats oppose. He even spoke out against police brutality, the same exact reason why the Black Lives Matter movement got started in the first place. Why conservatives (both Democrat and Republican) believe he would ever be on their side (and against the BLM movement) is beyond me.
