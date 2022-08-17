From: Renea Votruba
Winona
I am strongly against abortion at any time in a mother’s pregnancy for any reason, because life begins at conception. It is important to care for the needs of the mother and also the baby.
The Charlotte Lozier Institute on February 19, 2020, stated that unborn babies feel pain by 20 weeks of gestation.
I hope that Minnesota will pass a law that gives the unborn babies human rights.
Please vote for Scott Jensen for governor, Brad Finstad for Congress, and Jeremy Miller for State Senate this November so that they can help pass laws to make abortion illegal in Minnesota.
