From: Chasity Serocki
In the upcoming primary election on August 9, those living in District Two of Winona County will vote for whom we’d like to see advance to the general election this November. We have three people to choose from, and I am encouraging all of my fellow residents in the district to not vote for Voegeli.
On his campaign website (dwaynevoegelicountyboard.org), Dwayne Voegeli says under the heading of “Public Service Principles” that he supports “Term Limits. Max of 8 years in a row.” Usually when one speaks about term limits, they mean that a particular individual should have a limit to the total number of terms they serve in a specific seat. They do not refer to the number of terms served in a row. I am not sure how having a gap between terms of service in an elected public office constitutes a “term limit.” It is clear to me, though, why Voegeli has included this as one of his principles: He’d like to have his cake and eat it too.
Many people support the idea of term limits. Limits can curb corruption in our politicians by restricting their ability to hold decades-long (even lifelong) appointments. Limits also allow those who otherwise may not have a strong chance of unseating an entrenched incumbent to run for public office. This brings fresh perspectives and new opportunities to our various government bodies. Of course Voegeli would like to support this idea: It’s popular with the people!
The problem is Voegeli has already served two terms on the County Board from 2003-2010. This explains why he would add the caveat to his support of term limits, that no one should serve more than “8 years in a row”. This allows him to claim he supports term limits despite his previous two-term tenure on the board. I’m sorry, but that’s not how term limits work. Voegeli’s twisted idea of “term limits” could allow any person to hold a particular seat for decades, as long as there was a break between terms. Would this method be effective in curbing entrenchment and corruption? I don’t think so.
The County Board has become mired in ideological narratives and division, and as a result, has become stagnant and unproductive. We need a shake-up and fresh start next year. I think it’s time to try someone new on the County Board. Let’s elect to bring in new ideas and new perspectives! Please give your vote to either of Voegli’s opponents this August 9.
