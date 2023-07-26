By Matt Lindaman, professor of history, Winona State University
A decade ago, as I was preparing to teach a course on World War II, I received an email from Dave Heim asking if I wanted “a few” World War II era letters. Considering the offer a nice gesture, I agreed.
When he appeared at my office doorway, I was surprised to find him carrying a large binder full of letters. This was much more than I was expecting. Imagine my surprise then when he asked if I would kindly help him retrieve the remainder of the letters from his car in the parking lot. All told, the donation added up to six binders full of letters, some 500 total, written from the perspective of Delmar Jack Laudon to his wife Emmaline, who lived in Dover for the duration of the war, filling in for her husband as postmaster there.
With such a rich collection of primary source materials, I carved out some course time, allowing the students to engage with the letters. In addition to discovering they needed to brush up on their ability to read cursive handwriting, they found much to learn in reading the letters.
Delmar Jack Laudon enlisted in the U.S. Navy on September 4, 1942, at the age of 33, considerably older than many of the men serving at the time.
“Jack” was motivated to join the war effort after many residents, while visiting him in his role as postmaster, commented on how he was lucky to be too old for the war. After hearing enough of these comments, he volunteered for service and was sent to the Great Lakes Naval Training Station.
The letter collection followed Jack from basic to advanced training, from the Great Lakes Naval Training Station to Seattle, where he would join the new battleship, the USS San Pablo. By June of 1943, Jack set sail for Pearl Harbor. He reported on the importance of music and movies on board to keep morale high, citing a recent viewing of “Keeper of the Flames,” starring Kathrine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy.
1943 turned to 1944, underscoring the long duration loved ones were apart as a result of service sacrifice on behalf of the war effort. Though many of the letters were posted from “undisclosed” locations, it was apparent Jack was involved in the New Guinea theatre of the war. Students in the course followed his thoughts on the war and postwar prospects, identifying the intense homesickness that was a common theme in the letters he sent home.
The local press wrote up a story on our class engagement with the letters. This generated attention and two additional sets of letters. The first came from Ray Felton, long known as the voice of Winona high school sports and a keen student of history himself. Ray’s father, William “Bill” Felton, joined the Navy prior to America’s entry into the war. His letters home to his girlfriend (and later wife) Dolores span the entirety of the war, once again underscoring the extreme sacrifices involved in being away from home and loved ones for so long.
Like Jack, Bill’s letters were often posted from “somewhere at sea.” Close reading of the letters, however, indicates he was involved in helping supply England prior to Pearl Harbor and America’s subsequent entry into the war. What he was participating in is better known as the Lend-Lease program as America did everything possible to fight fascism short of going to war at the time.
One of my favorite series of letters from Bill’s collection involved his description of the sailors listening to a radio show on board the ship. It took a little deciphering, but I found he was referring to Fred Waring’s Radio Show.
Waring and his band, the Pennsylvanians, struck a chord with Bill and many of his shipmates who were from the Philadelphia area and were reminded of home. Bill’s letters indicate a number of his shipmates “jumped ship” (it was docked at the time) as they had enough and were heading home. Here is where the historical thinking skill of “sourcing” comes into play. In the profession we are trained to look at type of publication, point of view of the author, and date of the publication — all elements of “sourcing.” Bill’s tale indicates all this homesickness and abandoning of the Navy took place months prior to Pearl Harbor. What a long war it would be, even if America entered some three years after action started in Europe and 10 years after clashes started in the Asian theatre.
A third collection of letters was donated to the history department by a gentleman who had obtained a set of letters written by Gudrun Elizabeth Stenoien, originally from the Twin Cities. I’m not making this up, but the gentleman reasoned hers was not a “real” World War II story. He was wrong as it was all that and more.
Stenoien wrote to a series of individuals, including her mother, a sister, a brother, and a friend. Her letters begin in February of 1942 and span until 1947. During this time, Gudrun served as a nurse in the 26th General Hospital Unit and traveled throughout North Africa and Europe, including Bizot, Algeria, and Bari, Italy. While posted at the latter, she offered medical services to soldiers in the Naples-Foggia and Rome-Arno campaigns.
Although these three collections represent service members writing home, letters from home to them were even more important. The military supported the practice but soon found military supply ships swamped with bags and bags of letters. The cargo space was needed for war materials, so the military used an imaging technique out of England that became known as “V-mail” to the Americans. The process included microfilming letters sent to and from military personnel, transporting them by ship in their new form, and then blowing them up again at designated locations. These thumb-sized missives are nearly impossible to read with the naked eye and all three sets of our letters include a few of these wartime reminders.
In 1945 alone, it is estimated nearly three billion pieces of mail were exchanged between service members and their families. Ours is but a small sample, but such a wonderful window into World War II experiences.
The Winona Post recently featured the World War II letters of Marvin Palecek as contributed and organized by his son Glen. Again, what a glimpse into the war as Marvin, a radio section chief in the Army in North Africa, Italy, and France, wrote home to his wife Muriel, a teacher at a Japanese American internment camp in Utah. Following the war, Marvin earned a Ph.D. and became a professor in the Department of History at Winona State University. He was one of two longtime department members who were World War II veterans, the other being John Mishark, creator of the World War II class I now teach. Following his passing in 2007, the Palecek family donated and dedicated a student scholarship at Winona State in Marvin’s name.
These are but a few of the many fascinating stories and insights that can be gained from World War II correspondence. The Department of History would be happy to receive any further donations or even copies of World War II correspondence. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me at histdept@winona.edu if you are willing to share your family stories. The letter collections are a wonderful addition to the course and a resource students enjoy. Minus the deciphering of the cursive, of course.
