From: Vivian Fusillo
Winona
Times, they are changing.
When we lived in Texas the routine for Halloween was: the kids would knock on the door, and when it was opened they would come into the house and do a “trick” they had planned for a treat. Often it was singing or dancing. We moved to Winona assuming it would be the same. My oldest daughter wrote a short musical and rehearsed her two younger twin sisters to perfection. She also designed the costumes which I made for them. Halloween came. They were excited to perform. They were to knock on each door that was lighted. But no one would watch or listen to their performance. They just handed them candy and ushered them out. After several tries they came home with candy, but sad.
