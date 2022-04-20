From: Bea Hoffmann
Winona
After more than 40 years of voting in Winona, I could not be more proud of the conduct of our local election officials or have more trust in their integrity. Therefore, I was alarmed to read of a discussion at the March 22 Winona County Board meeting where board member Steve Jacob seemed to create doubt about the honesty of our local elections by questioning the process for counting absentee ballots in the most recent election. While it is a citizen’s right to expect transparency and due diligence in the election process, it is clear to me that the use of terms such as “backroom” verifying of votes or “taint” the outcome suggest a fraudulent process without evidence that any exists. This language is subtle but plants the seeds of suspicion.
In other jurisdictions this tactic has led to election procedures that are blatantly partisan or that make it onerous for citizens to vote. Faith in our election process is the foundation of our democracy and essential for it to function. To introduce doubt about the trustworthiness of our local vote-counting process, without basis, is to undermine that fragile foundation.
Commented
