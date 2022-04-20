From: Sam Miller
I have seen all of these responses in support of the controversial symbol that is being displayed on the Garvin Heights Bluff by an unknown person. First off, I want to reply to the person a couple of weeks ago who said that “Christianity is inclusive,” and thus the symbol should stay because of it. From personal experience and from asking my friends who had to deal with bigotry all of their life by (mostly) conservative Christians (yes, they are real, and yes, they are “real” Christians, despite what other, more “accepting,” Christians might say about them) simply because they are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, that statement is far from being the truth. Other groups that also get the (mostly conservative) Christians’ hate is anyone who isn’t Christian, like Muslims, Hindus, Atheists, or even Jewish people. You look at any (unbiased) history book and you would see that Christians are far from being the victims. From the century after Jesus’s crucifixion, to the Crusades, to World War II (the Catholic Pope at the time – Pope Pius XII – was a Holocaust denier while it was happening, as well as the fact that the majority of Germans in the early to mid-20th century were some form of Christian who believed the racist conspiracy theory that Jewish people were somehow responsible for Jesus’s death, despite Romans being the government responsible for his crucifixion), all the way to the modern day (many of the perpetrators of violent crime in America in the last couple of decades are white, conservative Christian males), Christians have mainly been the aggressors (some might even use the word “bullies”) and the people fighting back were the actual victims. So no, like I said before, unless you are Christian, white, cisgender (not transgender), and heterosexual, Christians (mostly conservative) will try everything in their power to exclude you. Saying otherwise is ignoring non-Christians’ and LGBTQIA+ voices and only reveals your own bigotry.
Secondly, I want to address the other person who also wrote a letter to the Winona Post editor when they basically said that “it shouldn’t matter if it offends you. It should be allowed to stay regardless.” I find that statement hilarious because of all of the “Black Lives Matter” yard signs that I kept on hearing getting stolen from various people’s yards, simply because it offended the people who stole them. I wouldn’t doubt that they are the same people who agree that the cross should stay, regardless if it offends certain people. I also wouldn’t doubt that the same people who believe the last sentence would throw a fit if someone were to do the same, but use another religion’s symbol, like the Muslim Crescent and Star, the Jewish Star of David, or even an Inverted Pentagram. It’s just the hypocrisy with that statement that I find so absurd. I’m all for keeping the controversial symbol where it is (even I agree that the suggestion to use the “smiley emoji” as an alternative to what is currently being shown is ridiculous), as long as we are allowed to display other symbols in Winona as well, even the Inverted Pentagram, and “Black Lives Matter” yard signs, without worrying about those getting damaged or stolen, and yet have basically the majority of Winona protecting the divisive symbol that is currently being display in the Garvin Heights bluffs. Freedom of speech, as well as freedom of religion, works in both ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.