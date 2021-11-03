From: Mike Kennedy
Winona
The Oct. 27, 2021, article “Council told manager he could resign” sheds little light on the event and council actions. This sets a very scary precedent for future Winona city manager job applicants to consider. I guess the Halloween spirit was alive in the “gang of four” while voting in the closed meeting. “What is done in darkness, always comes to light” is an ancient principle about the power of truth and justice. I would think that other city employees receiving good job performance reviews could also be subject to the elected City Council members’ ability to “ask for their resignation” without any meeting or notice of failure to meet job expectations. That is not a very conducive working environment, and from my observations, not how our city has operated historically.
So … why the difference now? That would make a good editorial by the Winona Post staff.
