It’s no secret that economic inequality impacts the health and well-being of all Americans — not just those in poverty, but the middle class and wealthy as well. Studies show that economic inequality has reached a zenith not seen in a century, with the upper 20 percent now having six-to-eight times as much wealth as those in the bottom 20 percent. Studies link these vast differences in wealth to shorter life spans, less social mobility, less trust of fellow citizens, more crime, and increases in mental illness — problems, the studies show, that exponentially affect all Americans from the poor to the wealthy to the middle class.
Winona County’s future leaders will be meeting for the Democratic Candidate Forum on Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. in the Krysko Commons Ballroom on the Winona State campus to offer solutions to reverse the problems that accompany America’s ‘trickle up’ wealth system.
I expect these leaders will provide insight on issues ranging from the efficient use of tax dollars, to the economic security and growth of our community, to the need to maintain our unbroken tradition of free, fair elections, to broad support for our local police in creating a safe community as well as a fair and just local legal system.
And I also expect that Democratic candidates will do what they do best: Support public education. When we provide Winona’s schoolchildren a fair chance to reach their potential through well-funded schools, we are securing a future: Today’s educational funding is tomorrow’s economic prosperity.
When all Winona families have the barriers of underfunded schools removed, these families and children have the freedom to succeed as far as their talents can take them. Today’s school child becomes tomorrow’s taxpayer — and your neighbor. So tell me, Winona, who do you want living next door to you: an adult who graduated from underfunded schools offering fewer opportunities, or an adult who graduated from well-funded schools and has the time and money to tend the yard and the neighborhood?
Education and economic security are inextricably linked to each other, as well as to Winona’s future. Education and public investment are two of many safeguards against a plague of problems that accompany economic inequality. May our next round of Democratic leaders continue the policies that lift Winona toward the prosperous future it deserves.
