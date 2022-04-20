From: Diane Kennedy
Winona
While walking my dog this spring, I couldn’t help but notice the amount of plastic discarded on boulevards and gutters. There were fast food drink containers, plastic bags and pieces of shredded plastic from a variety of sources. This litter was evident after the city did a wonderful job at spring street sweeping.
Hoping to keep the plastic from eventually ending up in soil or water (and knowing my trash and recycling containers are never full), I tried to pick up the stray plastics, along with other recyclables.
This started me thinking: There have to be like-minded people in Winona. Wouldn’t it be awesome if there was a willingness to do the same on each and every city block? And a bonus would be not only helping our environment, but Winona would be even more beautiful than it is now.
