From: Keith Ottomoeller
In the past several years, I’ve gotten to know and become friends with homeless people in Winona. There’s a day center supported by Catholic Charities where Steak Shop Catering and other donations of food and clothing generously are given. The problem is that the homeless shelter— which gives homeless people a safe place to sleep — because of lack of funding is only open six months out of the year.
It seems to me that over $100 million has been targeted for a new jail, Winona school maintenance, and potentially a new fire station at the East End Recreation Center and that some funds could be used to keep the homeless shelter open year-round.
I have been fortunate to have had a home and my needs met the 35 years I’ve lived in Winona. I am aware of many people are only a few bad decisions away from becoming homeless. To err is human, to forgive is divine. Jesus admonished us to help those in need. The story of the good Samaritan comes to mind. I hope Winona will keep those less fortunate in their thoughts and prayers.
