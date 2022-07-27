From: Steve Schild
Winona
In the July 10 Star Tribune, Republican State Sen. Jeremy Miller criticizes Democrats who support marijuana legalization because he sees it as bad policy. If Miller wants to speak out against bad policy, he should be intellectually honest enough to criticize his fellow Republicans when they propose bad policy, too. Yet I haven’t heard a word from Miller criticizing Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen’s crazy proposal to end Minnesota’s income tax, a proposal Jensen has made without any explanation of how he’d replace that major revenue source. Without a state income tax, I’d ask Miller and Jensen, how would we fund schools, health care, infrastructure and the state’s many other needs?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.