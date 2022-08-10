From: Betsey Bittle Woodward
Yay! It’s open and beautiful! I appreciate your expertise and hard work, withstanding record-breaking heat in its creation.
Forgive those drivers who were not Minnesota nice. The negative gestures and speech you endured are not truly Winona native behavior.
I myself was mesmerized by the synchronizing of lights, the great pathways created to get us where we needed to go. You guys and ladies are amazing!
Thank you for coming to Winona and creating a masterpiece we will treasure for years.
