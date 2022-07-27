From: Hywel “Taff” Roberts, president, Sandbar Storytelling Festival.
All of us at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival would like to thank everyone that helped out during our Kevin Kling and Simone Perrin fundraising concert on Saturday, June 25. Thank you to the Callender King Foundation for your financial support and all that attended the event at St. Cecilia’s theater making it a huge success! In particular we would like to give thanks to all the volunteers who generously helped us for this special event. Many folks have shared with us that it was fun to laugh in public, and also to hear other people laughing once again!
On June 21, as part of the series on business stories, Hal Leonard presented to us the “Hal Leonard Story” to a full house at the Winona County Historical Society — an amazing story of a local family business. On July 14, Willet Hauser Architectural Stained Glass Inc. presented on their family business at the Winona County History Center. On September 12 Project Fine will present “Immigration Stories” at 7 p.m. at the History Center.
The Sandbar Storytelling Festival is supporting a monthly storytelling circle for two hours on a Saturday morning at the Winona Art Center. For details, email info@sandbarstorytellingfestival.org. The focus will be to improve the art of storytelling in our community.
The Sandbar Storytelling Festival October 14-15 will be held on the campus of Saint Mary’s University in Winona. Five top national and international tellers will present to us.
Carolina Quiroga-Stultz from Colombia, South America, will share her large repertoire of Native Latin American and Hispanic myths, legends and mysteries ranging from El Rio Bravo to La Patagonia. Alton Takiyama-Chung from Hawaii will share Asian folktales and Hawaiian legends and ghost stories! They will be joined by Rev. Robert Jones Sr., a native Detroiter and inspirational storyteller and musician celebrating the history, humor of American music., will present. Regi Carpenter from New England shares stories of her growing up on the Saint Lawrence river telling tales of underwater tea parties, drowning lessons and drives to the dump! And lastly but not least is Bil Lepp from Appalachia, a five-time winner of the West Virginia State Liars contest. He performs at storytelling festivals around the nation. Bil will make you laugh and will be judging the local liar’s college competition at our festival this year. The winner will share their story on the main stage during the festival weekend.
Two-day tickets are now available at sandbarstorytellingfestival.org, and one-day passes will be available online on September 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.