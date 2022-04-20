From: Shelley Olsen
Winona
Thank you to those that shared their support of the symbol on the side of the bluff in Winona.
I too share and live a life full of passion, faith, love, laughter, and community. It is shared with my Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Baha’i, Hindu, Animist, Jewish, and most likely a few other faiths and religions of friends, family, and community. I have just as much right to look at that bluff as you and certainly don’t want to look at a cross that does not bring me peace, joy, or comfort.
The Ankh symbol created by Africans long ago is representative of eternal life. For centuries in some religions the powerful and positive lotus symbol is considered a sacred flower representing divine birth, creation, and spiritual development. In many different cultures the dove has been a symbol of peace and innocence. How about the egg? It is a universal symbol associated with new life, birth, fertility, and resurrection. Did you know the Dept. of Veteran Affairs have approved 38 symbols to indicate the faith of deceased service members? There are even religious beliefs that don’t require a symbol at all!
My faith is practiced every day in how I treat people and how life is lived by sharing, caring, living and serving in our community.
I do not want to look at a white cross nor a smiling emoji. Our community would be best served to look at the beautiful and natural bluffs with no symbols.
How is this cross even eligible to be displayed over our beautiful city? I thought we had rules about keeping our bluffs clear. This cross needs to go away so we can represent our city in a proper and welcoming way — again, to all cultures and peoples and religions.
Maybe I’ll start a fundraiser to collectively buy some of that blufftop. Then use my white privilege to strong-arm whatever loophole is used so I too can display all kinds of faith symbols on the bluff. For starters, add a Laughing Buddha, an Ankh, lotus flower, Hindu sword, dove, egg, Star of David, and the 38 other symbols that are approved by our Veterans Affairs Dept. That seems fair.
What would really be the greatest thing though? To have nothing displayed on the side of the bluff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.