From: Dora Pelley
Dear readers, I am happy to be writing to you about very encouraging and happy news which began on Ash Wednesday. Olivia Hope had dialysis the morning of Wednesday, March 2. She was called with a possible offer of a kidney. My husband James and her headed to the U of M Fairview hospital immediately after being done with dialysis at Winona Health, and I went to church to receive my ashes. I asked Bishop Quinn for prayer after the mass, and he so graciously said, “Let’s pray right now.”
That same Ash Wednesday, a young person was in another hospital in surgery with complications from a heart condition. This young person and family had agreed to donate his/her organs in the event of death. In the early afternoon, this young person sadly passed away. My husband received the phone call that crossmatching was going on to see if this kidney was the one for Olivia. By the next morning, it was determined by the immunology team at the U of M that this kidney was a perfect match for her and surgery began 24 hours later on Thursday, March 3.
In Honduras, Central America, on the evening of Ash Wednesday, a young man, who we sponsor and who will be ordained a priest this year, had a dream when he fell asleep after distributing ashes in many communities. In the dream, God spoke to him that “Olivia would receive a kidney and everything would be alright.”
Fast-forwarding to Olivia in a Minneapolis hospital receiving the kidney after it was transplanted in her body, the kidney at first was sluggish in waking up after being taken out of the young person, preserved and flown to Minnesota from another state. Doctors were thinking it may take up to three months for the kidney to fully function and heal and that perhaps they would need to dialyze her for a few weeks. Knowing that Bishop Quinn had prayed with me, God had spoken to our friend in a dream that everything would be alright with this kidney, and that many others had joined in prayer in six different countries where I have family, we held on to God’s promise and waited for the kidney to heal and work faster than foretold by the doctors.
Fast-forwarding again, Olivia and I came home one month later on April 7 after recuperating at the amazing and wonderful Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis, only being dialyzed twice during her hospital stay post-transplant, without a dialysis catheter and the kidney functioning normally. We wanted to give you the good news that Olivia, at the age of 25, after three years of waiting and praying received her third kidney transplant and that she is doing well. Now our family can rejoice on Easter Sunday with a great big smile in our hearts witnessing that miracles are still happening and that God is very real!
