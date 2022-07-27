From: Ray Dretske
Winona
I am writing in support of Dwayne Voegeli for County Board. I have known Dwayne for over 20 years. He is one of the most ethical, well-studied, honest, and caring people I know. He gives attention to making sure he has studied all sides of any issue fairly and with each of the stakeholder’s in mind. And, he is a tireless advocate for those voices often unheard. I trust Dwayne’s leadership for Winona County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.