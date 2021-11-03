From: Mary Tofstad
Winona
What a fantastic opportunity given to the Winona community during Cops and Kids Day on October 23 at the East End Rec. Center. Many Winona police officers were on hand to make this an outstanding event. Police cars were available to look over and sit in, and the operation of lights and sirens was allowed. Winona’s own K9 dog, beautiful Goose, was there with his trainer, who explained Goose’s various “jobs.” Investigation techniques and tools were on display and explained. Children were given the opportunity to try on police vests. My granddaughter declared, “They’re so heavy! I feel sorry for the policemen.” Games, prizes and lunch were provided. Police officers played basketball with the children. What positive exposure children and adults had to our “men in blue!” Thank you, Winona Police Department and sponsors.
Commented
