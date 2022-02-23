From: Ted Hazelton
I am writing to express my displeasure and frustration with the closure of the Winona Public Library. This has been going on since January 25. This is unacceptable and a disservice to the citizens of Winona. Literally, hundreds of people use the library on a daily basis, myself included. Apparently, the demolition crew working on the old Junior High auditorium begged the library director to close the library. The director then went to the acting city manager, Chad Ubl, and he agreed to do this. Or at least that’s the story that the library staff told me.
Shouldn’t that be up to the City Council to make the decision to close a city owned, public building, rather than the library director and the acting city manager? There was never any mention or discussion about this at recent council meetings. Many library patrons were caught off guard by this action. Do we citizens even have a say in this matter? How can two city employees be running the show, over our duly elected officials? The City Council is supposed to represent the citizens of Winona, not the interests of an out-of-town demolition company.
I, and countless other folks rely on the library for computer and internet access. I don’t own a computer or a smartphone, nor do I have internet. I can’t afford it — too expensive! I have come to use the library three to four times a week for the past several years. I appreciate that my tax dollars support the library and the staff is absolutely wonderful. On January 24, I reached out to all seven City Council members about this situation. Only Michelle Alexander and Mayor Scott Sherman replied. The other five ignored me. Why?
So an out-of-town contractor can demand that the library be closed? If this is a so called “safety issue,” I’m not buying it. There should have been a safety wall or barrier put up next to the library before any demolition began. The city of Winona should have made that a requirement when the demolition permit was issued. Also, the demolition crew should have been required to hose down the building during the demolition to minimize the dust in the area. That didn’t happen either, and now for several blocks surrounding the library, there’s a bunch of styrofoam beads and so much dust that the snow is brick red!
Nothing like changing the rules midway through the project. The demolition wasn’t an issue until the crew knocked over part of a wall and a roof truss onto a nearby power pole and knocked out the electricity to the library. Only after that incident was a temporary safety barrier installed. Sounds like some poor planning to me.
Is Washington Crossing going to be closed down? (I doubt it.) They are just as close to the demolition as the library is. When Bay State Milling had the former Little Bear Trading building razed a few years ago, the adjacent business, Kendall Door manufacturing, didn’t get closed. When the YMCA was demolished this past summer, the neighboring apartment building that is occupied wasn’t closed either. Why the double standard?
If the library closure was for a few days, that would be understandable. But for the past four weeks a sign was posted on the front door each week advising folks of certain days they would be open. Then people show up on those days to use the library and they change it to being closed ... again. This gets a little monotonous, to say the least. Again, this has been going on since January 25. That’s unacceptable. Supposedly, the library will be open on February 22. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.
Editor’s note: The library reopened on Feb. 22. Library Director Lezlea Dahlke said, after talking with demolition contractors, she made the decision to close the library out of an abundance of caution and informed the City Council.
