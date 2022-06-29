From: Kathy Foerster
Winona
In response to Leslie Hittner’s recent letter, where do I begin? So much to set straight. Leslie begins by stating that because Americans can’t agree on when human life begins, then “society cannot make judgments with respect to abortion because whether abortions are murder hasn’t been decided.” Thus, in Leslie’s words, “abortion is essentially a medical decision, not a moral decision.” However, decades of science have shown that human life begins at conception. To be clear, conception is the outcome in which 23 chromosomes from a sperm cell unite with 23 chromosomes from an ovum to form a single unique life, complete with its own unique DNA. Contrary to what Leslie says, the growth of a tiny baby in the womb is in no way comparable to a box of parts with instructions. It is not only scientists that believe life begins at conception. The owner of Oregon’s largest abortion facility testified under oath “Of course, human life begins at conception.” The award-winning secular book “From Conception to Birth” documents the baby’s beginning at conception and her movement toward birth, as do multitudes of books and DVDs. The questions to be asking are: Is it a human, is it a genetically unique individual, and is it alive and growing? The answer is “absolutely yes” to these three questions! Pre-born life is truly remarkable and a miracle. And yes, it is a moral decision on whether to take this most vulnerable human life and end it.
In addition, if you are a person of faith, you know that human life is miraculously designed in God’s image and that at the moment of conception, God grants a soul to this little pre-born baby.
To end with a quote: “Abortion is violence in the womb because it ends the life of an innocent helpless human child.” With the recent Supreme Court decision, thousands of precious babies now have a chance at life. There is still much to do, but this is a new start and we are thankful that after 49 years, we have hope to persevere. For those who believe as Leslie does, that human life doesn’t begin until “about the 24th week of pregnancy” can you convince Jesus of that when standing in judgment? It is a question with eternal consequences.
