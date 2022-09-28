From: Mary Gilbertson
Winona
I am writing in response to the recent article regarding the Winona County Board wanting a 25 percent levy tax hike. My husband and I are lifelong community members. We have steady increases in our taxes. This year our property taxes have increased and those taxes include the county. The rate at which taxes are going up is unsustainable, and now you want another 25 percent?
Taxes have gone up for all of Winona County. We believe it is time for Winona county Commissioners to tighten their belts and live within their means as all of us must do with inflation soaring.
Understandably there are things in the budget that cannot be cut. Greg Olson asked me to help decide what to cut. I am not qualified to make those assessments but I feel you, as commissioners, have the best insight. We are now burdened with paying for a new jail. Departments need to look closely at which capital projects are necessary and some that can be scaled back or eliminated.
Even an increase in “the teens” seems highly unreasonable. County residents need you to be fiscally responsible in your decisions. A 25 percent increase is too extreme for taxpayers.
Editor’s note: As the Winona Post went to press on Tuesday evening, the County Board was set to vote on a 10 percent tax levy increase. An earlier draft budget would have required a 25 percent increase.
