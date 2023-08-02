From: Bonnie Wochinski
Winona
Do you know the risks to human health from drinking contaminated water? We have become complacent about nitrates in the water supply. The wake-up call came when the fish kill occurred at Rush Creek.
Concerned citizen groups including Trout Unlimited, League of Women Voters, Minnesota Well Owners Organization, Land Stewardship Project, and Izaak Walton League formed a clean water coalition. Together they sponsored a forum on water quality to increase public awareness of the water crisis.
We heard from hydrologist Paul Wotzka how widespread the problem of contaminated wells has become, not just from increased nitrates but because many pesticides are present as well. There are hundreds of other agricultural chemicals used which are not adequately tested and generally are only tested by the manufacturer. Often they do not test long enough for health effects to appear. For example, glyphosate (Roundup) was tested by creator Monsanto for 90 days; tumors began to appear after four months when tested by an independent laboratory.
Public health epidemiologist Dr. Aleta Borrud provided results from long-term studies. She presented proof that the 1962 EPA limit of 10.4 mg/liter for nitrates in drinking water is not safe. Results of a 30-year study show an increase in colon cancer may result from only 1.27 mg/liter of nitrates in water with long-term use. Another long-term study of Iowa Women’s Health concluded that 5 mg/liter or more of nitrates in water is associated with bladder, ovarian, and thyroid cancers.
Forum speaker Carly Griffith of Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA) mentioned the main causes of nitrate contamination as concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and industrial agriculture. MCEA and ten other groups have petitioned the EPA to act by authority of the Safe Drinking Water Act to assist with controlling water contamination in our karst geological area.
Lee Stoe and Monta Hayner represented the fly fishermen by giving information on the economics of the sport and the joys of fishing. At a later gathering at Farmers Park, Lee demonstrated his fly-casting techniques and fly-tying skills. This scene on the banks of Garvin Brook brought back memories to longtime Lewiston resident Richard Ahrens, who reminisced about fishing here in his boyhood days (pre-pollution).
Hopefully, we can all work together with the MPCA to improve water quality so that in the future we can once again eat the fish we catch and drink the water from our wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.