By Chris Rogers, editor
I’ve always been a fan of the Great River Shakespeare Festival’s (GRSF) non-Shakepeare plays. As much as The Bard still speaks to universal truths, modern compositions bring something fresh — a touch of “and now for something completely different” to go with our dagger-filled, gender-bending Elizabethan tragicomedies.
This year, Winona was privileged to host the world premiere of a new play, “Imbroglio,” written and directed by GRSF Co-Associate Artistic Director Melissa Maxwell. At first glance, it is a horse of a different color — a groovy, 70s-era piece on the life of two working families. An early card-playing scene feels like the cold open for a sitcom where everything turns out OK at the end. But as the drama builds to its shocking climax, we see “Imbroglio” is right at home with Shakespearean tragedy.
Chauncy Thomas channels anxious attachment and manic obsession as the central character, Herman. Ashley Bowen delivers a spectacular performance playing Herman’s wife, Viola, who attempts to bring him down to earth: “Herman, you’re not hearing me. Just listen.” William Sturdivant is hilarious as Herman’s friend, Lou, and he and Betty (Eliana Rowe) share brilliant banter as a husband-wife pair. The charming Adeyinka Adebola rounds out the cast as Herman’s frenemy Manny, and an unexplained tension between the two propels their scenes.
In this period piece, the retro fashion was just as entertaining as Sturdivant and Rowe’s wisecracks — the neckties, the skirts, the blouses, the denim, the hair. Casual racism and sexism act like set pieces for the action to unfold around, as well. Off-stage discrimination complicates the Black characters’ struggles for something better, and Herman and Lou espouse a boys’ club patriarchy that seems to hold both them and their wives back.
The theater’s new setup puts the audience members right up next to the action on risers surrounding a small stage on three sides. Seeing fellow audience members’ giggles and gasps from across the stage stoked the play’s big moments with the energy of the crowd. I was surprised at how well I could follow the action, even when actors turned to the far side for a moment. Though, I have to admit I felt lucky to be on the right side of the stage to see Bowen’s face break with pain and worry that Viola tries to hide from her best friend.
Speaking of which, “Imbroglio” raises questions about friendship and what it looks like in life’s most difficult moments. When should you give your friends space? How far should you go in trying to reach out? What happens when strife — serious or petty — breaks those bonds?
Most of all, the play is a tour through tortured masculinity. Herman strains under the pressure of trying to make a living, be a provider, earn respect and move up in the world, and do what he thinks is needed to keep his wife’s love. He is always running from the trauma of his past and catastrophizing insecurity about his future. He’s in quite the state, but the beliefs and emotions that drive him are all too familiar. When his wife begs him to see a doctor, his stubborn, even angry, refusal made me cringe with recognition.
“Imbroglio” is a cautionary tale, ultimately. Take the warning signs for what they are. Ask for or offer help before it’s too late. Don’t take for granted the love, happiness, and purpose right in front of you.
Enjoy the laughs. Puzzle over what really happened. Be troubled by how relatable it is. Go home and parse the off-ramps not taken.
GRSF runs through July 30. More information is available at grsf.org.
