by Maggie Modjeski, columnist
I don’t know Madeline Kingsbury, what do I have in common with her? I came to Winona for school, I raised children here, that’s it. However, I am a mom, and I hurt for her parents, and her children, not to mention I have friends and am a member of this community that we love some days and dislike others. Even without knowing her, we as a community miss her, and wonder what it would be like to know her. How did we not? After all, it is Winona where everyone is related and there are no secrets.
She is a young mom described by many different people throughout many different forms of media as an intelligent, caring individual who we just want to be found, healthy and ready to hug her children.
We need to keep Madeline at the front of all of our minds. How can she not continue to be? We live in Winona, and we watch out for each other, good or bad.
Just like Maddi, I am not originally from this town; I didn’t come here in the age of social media. One post can be your judge and jury, or in Madeline’s case, raise national attention to find you. The community has been put into the spotlight, and we have shone brightly with thousands of people showing up to search, not city streets but bluffs, valleys, creeks and more. We should be proud of how we have all come together for a common purpose.
Our law enforcement agencies have been put to a test, working hours on end sorting through leads and weeds, fielding questions they cannot answer but that people keep asking and then having to go home to their own families and be parents to their own children. These individuals trying to be present for their families while all the while knowing someone else doesn’t get that luxury — there is no paycheck big enough to compensate for that.
Social media can be a weapon at times, but also a tool for good. Look at what it has done for Maddi. Social media from Facebook to TikTok have been agents in assisting with the search. As mentioned above, I, as many have, learned about her through these avenues. We immediately learned she was missing, we know she has small children, she drives a dark blue minivan and she’s not a good driver, can’t even back into her driveway according to her sorority sisters! This may have been a person we passed at the grocery store in a hurry indifferently, but now we want her back to wave at, smile at or help with a toddler who doesn’t want to get into a shopping cart.
The morale of this story? As a smaller community, we can take the current situation and be better, it’s time we start to notice the day-to-day, not just the negative, that we don’t ignore the quiet, we wave to everyone, say hi, lend a hand when that two-year-old goes limp on the cart and the parent is fighting to get them in or out versus looking the other way.
Maddi still is missing, and while the larger searches have been put on pause, keep her and her family and friends on your mind. Thank a police officer, fireman and all the others working endlessly even when off the clock to find her and give her family and all who love her and our community peace. Peace is not easy to find, especially in roles where others depend on you. This is much bigger than Maddi.
Hopefully, as we keep working to find Maddi, this lesson will teach us to be better to each other all the time, not just in times of crisis.
Read this and call that friend who doesn’t fit your mold, you haven’t heard from or that estranged family member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.