by Maggie Modjeski, columnist
It’s time to finally dust off the keyboard after a little hiatus during the pandemic and start sharing again. I want to preface this piece: I understand the seriousness of COVID, but also it’s time we laugh a little.
The last time I put the pen to paper, or the fingers to the keyboard, we were in the midst of COVID, it was hard to find inspiration to write about much during a time when we had little social interaction or at least we pretended we didn’t have any.
The topic of every conversation revolved around COVID and not much of that was humorous. As we look back at some of the things we did to entertain ourselves while following guidelines we can start to poke at some, while we still aren’t completely rid of the ‘Vid, the world has gotten somewhat back to normal, albeit a masked one.
Two years ago around this time, as the bars and restaurants closed their doors, there was a fear the liquor stores might do the same, and the lines were out the doors as the shelves emptied. People were staying at home finding new ways to entertain themselves. I participated in my first of several Zoom happy hours, staring at people I’d seen a week prior in person, on a screen having a glass of wine and struggling for conversation. There’s something about video chats that bring out the awkwardness in everyone. We looked like the Brady Bunch in our squares trying to be social.
We found pleasure in dropping off random gifts at people’s homes — surprise! Or if it was a special occasion we got in a car and coordinated a drive-by parade, throwing things at the celebrant and they threw things back at us, causing a few windshield casualties. Speaking of driving, a positive of COVID was my middle child only had to drive around the parking lot for his driver’s test, and if you were lucky enough, in Wisconsin, for a brief period you didn’t even have to take it. COVID prevention maybe; safety on the roads, not so much.
As time marched on if we really wanted to be daring, we might gather outside, at first we were allowed 11 people, not 10, not 12, 11 was the magic number. At one point during an outdoor birthday gathering we had that 12th person show up, and we all stood there wondering who was going to have to leave. Going to parties was like winning the lottery if you had the right number.
Speaking of outdoors, we celebrated when restaurants and bars were able to reopen in January of 2021 with outdoor dining only, there was a rush on the sale of heaters, fire pits, tents and bubbles that resembled igloos. People ate outside in below-zero weather just to be able to do it. I was one of them, and to be honest, it wasn’t that enjoyable.
I don’t want anyone to ever think I ever take COVID as a joke; I had it. I was fortunate. I wasn’t ill, but I found it was better than Weight Watchers. My taste and smell were gone for months. I love food and beverage, but for that period of time the loss became a game to pass the time: What mysterious items could I eat or drink without flinching? While my taste buds didn’t acknowledge these combinations, my stomach did.
Parenting changed for many of us as we were homeschooling our children. I am not a teacher for a reason. After years of limiting screen time, I was encouraging my children to be on their computers for hours a day.
In the beginning I took forced family fun to new levels with my reluctant teenagers. Puzzles, daily hikes, home projects — we had a list of fun to accomplish. I even relented to getting a COVID puppy. By the time they were back to school, in their brand name masks, my house was a disaster, the puppy was ignored and depressed and no one ever wanted to see another puzzle again.
Social media changed during the pandemic. People posted a lot “throwback photos,” along with food creations, because there was so little to share. Very rarely did you ever see a travel photo, unlike now; Facebook and Instagram are flooded with photos of travel because it is finally acceptable to travel again. Apparently this is called “revenge travel.”
On a serious note, relationships changed during the pandemic. Some friendships were built and some fell apart; so much alone time and time on social media led to judgment, as everyone had different views about COVID and politics. Somewhere along the way stopped respecting the right to have opinions as we commented back and forth.
While we all were impacted in some way by COVID, I’m happy life can start returning to normal, even if that means people want to hug again, something I did not miss during COVID, but that’s another whole story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.