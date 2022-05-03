By Michael Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications, MnDOT District 6
Construction started last month on the 3/4-mile stretch of Highway 43/Mankato Avenue between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Now through early November, Hoffman Construction, a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) contractor, is reconstructing the road to improve safety and reduce congestion.
Here is a look at the work being completed right now, and what’s to come later this month.
Current work
Between now and mid-May, construction is focused on the Highway 61/Highway 43 intersection and along Highway 61. The number of travel lanes there have been reduced temporarily. Please plan on longer travel times when driving through the area, and keep an eye out for turn lanes, zipper merge and lane closure signs in the work zone.
Crews have been building a temporary road on east side of Highway 61 to assist when roundabout work begins in mid-May.
Looking ahead
The work zone will get busier and traffic congestion will likely increase in mid-May.
Starting in mid-May, work will move along the west side of Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Crews will close access to the businesses on the west side of the street one at a time, leaving the remaining accesses open. Parks Avenue, near Dairy Queen and Winona Health, will be the first intersection that is temporarily closed during this phase of work.
Access to East Lake Boulevard near the corner of highways 43 and 61 will also be closed beginning in mid-May, and there will be no through traffic on East Lake Boulevard. If you live on East Lake Boulevard, you can access Highway 61 at Huff Street, and if you live or work on Sugar Loaf Road, you can access Highway 43 around the corner from Homer Road.
No left turns will be allowed in the Mankato Avenue work zones, but detour signs will show motorists how to turn right and follow a detour route to cross Mankato Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will be installed throughout Mankato Avenue/Highway 43 when this work begins. Traffic congestion is expected to continue through this work zone, so travel delays are likely.
Learn more
I recommend visiting our project page, mndot.gov/d6/projects/Highway43, to learn more, submit questions and sign up for weekly project email updates.
You are also welcome to attend our weekly project meetings on Thursdays at 11 a.m. MnDOT staff and our construction contractor host these regular update meetings, and it’s a good opportunity to get any questions answered. The meeting location is at our construction trailer at 960 Bruski Drive. We may go to virtual meetings instead, but I’d encourage you to sign up for project email updates on our website to receive updates if the location changes.
If you have any questions, you can also contact me at michael.dougherty@state.mn.us or 507-251-2749. If you are a business owner or employee with questions or concerns about access to your business, please contact Hoffman Construction Access Manager Kyle Pedersen at 715-896-2038.
Driving through construction zones isn’t fun, but the end result will be a safer, more convenient road for everyone. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We’re especially thankful for your continued safe driving, which keeps everyone safe!
