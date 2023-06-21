From: Barb Nelson
Lewiston
I have always felt blessed that God has given us so many beautiful birds. I am a gardener with a love for flowers and all the creatures that come to visit. I find great joy in watching the birds. Weaver Bottoms, the National Eagle Center, and the International Owl Center are all within a short drive of Lewiston. We live in a place that is a learning center and a refuge for birds. We live in a precious place surrounded by things that most people do not get a chance to see every day.
A digester may be a helpful piece of equipment, but please not here in Lewiston. In conversations with friends, I was shocked to hear that Nature Energy shrugged when questioned about testing for the avian flu. They want to collect turkey litter and manure, then return the digested liquid mix of manure and turkey litter to the farmers to store and spread on their land. Dairy farmers could be spreading digestate from turkey farmers, but it is not the responsibility of Nature Energy to test for avian flu. So what do you think? Is it the farmer that is spreading or the farmer with turkeys that would be liable for an outbreak of avian flu in our Midwest migratory flyway? Well, one thing for sure, it won’t be Nature Energy or their owner, the international Shell Corporation.
Editor’s note: Known avian flu outbreaks are quarantined. Litter from nearby farms is subject to permitting and testing.
