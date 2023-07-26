From: Kristina Melnichenko
Winona
With regards to the proposed 20 million-gallon manure digester plant that the Lewiston City Council is entertaining, there is a pertinent recent documentary that Lewiston citizens should be aware of. “The Hidden Chemicals Destroying American Farms,” by VICE News (June 2023) is available for free on YouTube. It illustrates the economic, health, and environmental threats of “sludge,” which is the byproduct/waste of toxic, for-profit activities that is offloaded on to farmers as “fertilizer.” The documentary describes how one company’s free disposal of waste became the loss of livelihood for a farmer in Michigan.
Nature Energy has acknowledged the proposed facility would be dispersing stinky gases far above neighboring noses (into our atmosphere or circulating air), and the company cannot avoid the wear and tear on the roads we pay for (or accompanying pollution, I will add). These economic, health, and environmental costs are not worth 12-16 full-time jobs. If this facility is approved, these costs should be calculated and paid for by Nature Energy and not by Lewiston and surrounding citizens.
Editor’s note: The VICE documentary focuses on industrial sewage; Nature Energy has said it would not accept sewage.
Commented
