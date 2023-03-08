From: Drew Krings
Winona
As a member of the task force and of the Winona community and as a parent of three children currently enrolled in Winona Area Public Schools, I will be voting “yes” for the 2023 referendum.
I will be voting “yes” primarily for the new and improved flexible learning spaces. These improvements will not only enable our teachers to offer a better learning experience, but they will make education more fun and engaging for both teachers and the students.
Another large factor for me is the gym and locker room addition to the WSHS facility. I think this is long overdue and will allow more students to practice at reasonable times and will offer more equality for home and visiting teams for locker room space, both boys and girls. This additional gymnasium will also allow community groups to utilize this or other gym spaces at our facilities more often.
Another major investment needed was to update the industrial technology wing. I had participated in those classes in high school and not much has changed over the past 25 years. There are much-needed updates in these classroom spaces to match what these students will experience in the field, if they opt for a career in these trades.
Lastly, there are many maintenance items that need to be addressed, and some of these will not be as visible as the renovated spaces will be. They’ll be behind the walls or in a mechanical room, but this was also another huge reason for me to vote “yes” for the 2023 referendum. These areas have a huge impact on how each facility functions and have an impact on WAPS’ ability to take advantage of energy-efficient solutions that will help keep our utility bills down across all facilities moving forward.
