From: Rocky Rohn
I would like to thank all those that hired me to portray Santa Clause this past Christmas season. To the businesses, you are all truly wonderful. To the lady and her daughter that gave a donation when I was looking for an address, you will be remembered, too. Also, new cliental, as those that have hired me for several years, I cannot thank you enough.
When I gave Cathy Jonsgaard the entire donations raised, I could tell she became touched and teary-eyed. Cathy has had several family medical issues.
Although Christmas is several months away, I already have two bookings. Sad to say, there will be another cause to give to and help someone.
Thank you to each and everyone, their relatives, friends and neighbors and business owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.