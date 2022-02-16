From: Taff Roberts
The news that the former middle school auditorium is being replaced by a first-class music hall venue, and not another car park, was music to many of our ears! Thank you, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, for again investing in the Arts in Winona.
Chad Ubl, our interim city manager, was quoted in the Winona Post recently as supporting finishing the HVAC work at the Historic Masonic Temple Theatre. He said that “from a city standpoint, it creates a great synergy with the library being a neighbor, with the potential the Laird Norton has, and the Masonic Temple. It creates a great synergy for the arts certainly in that corridor.”
This message was also substantiated in an editorial by Fran Edstrom in the last Winona Post, along with a letter from Margaret Shaw-Johnson. The new music hall will be built next to my very favorite building in Winona, the Winona Public Library, a domed, Neoclassical building constructed in the late 1890s for William Laird. The brick walls are faced with Indiana limestone and the columns on Fifth Street from Creole marble from Georgia. The library was designed with space for public art, murals, which include Keynon Cox’s mural “The Light of Learning.” Next door to the east is the Laird Norton Company building that was the headquarters of the Laird Norton logging company. In 2015 the company donated the building to Winona State University, and it is now the “Laird Norton Center for Art and Design.” The center will build bridges between education, industry and community development. The center will house a contemporary art gallery for students, artists, and community members.
Next door on the corner of Main and Fifth, stands the Winona Masonic Temple building. The red brick and stone building reflects the Beaux-Arts tradition of the Neoclassical style. Completed in 1909, the building was sold by the Masonic Benevolent Association to the city of Winona in 1979 to create a senior center on the ground floor. In 1997 Theatre du Mississippi was founded and staged performances in the Masonic Temple.
As Fran Edstrom states in her article, “the Masonic could solve a real need in the community. We applaud the fact that Winona has so many arts and music festivals and events, but they scramble to find places to mount performances.” An example is the newest Winona event, the Sandbar Storytelling Festival this October 14-15. In the next few years this new annual event will bring storytellers from around the world to share their cultures. We need to share our First Nation, Polish, German, Swedish, Irish and English and recent immigration stories to better understand our differences. The organizers are unable to find a downtown civic venue for this event. Throughout the year, they and many others — playwrights, organizers, music presenters — seek a public venue to present in downtown Winona. The Masonic would be ideal if the renovations were completed.
Ten years ago a local playwright, Lynn Nankivil, created a play that was presented at the Masonic Temple. It was based on the year that the artist Rockwell Kent spent in Winona. Kent came here in 1913 to build two Georgian mansions, and he choose to live on the East End of Winona. The play reflected the Polish community during that time, and was staged at the Masonic Temple. Four performances were sold out. It truly was a magnificent show! Please consider contacting your City Council members to urge them to use the COVID funds available today to complete the HVAC on the Masonic Template. This is a great opportunity for our river city to move forward with arts and cultural development and create a dynamic downtown for all its citizens.
