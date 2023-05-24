From: Kathleen Peterson
Winona
With regard to the Masterpiece Hall project design, it’s an amazing thing that local philanthropists invest so generously in our community. With those resources, however, I would have expected the design to be more distinctive and fitting for downtown Winona. Unfortunately, the design as presented looks like hundreds of other symphonic halls on university campuses and in cities nationwide. For such an important Winona building, I believe a trip back to the drawing board is warranted.
Commented
