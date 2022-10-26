From: Alexis Hayes
Winona
Maurella Cunningham’s professional credentials as an educator and lived experience as a parent and involved community member makes her the candidate that Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) needs. She will not only provide the necessary educational tools to ensure the success of WAPS students, but space for their voices to be heard regarding their safety, their experiences in WAPS, and the well-being of their families and community. Maurella Cunningham has my vote for WAPS School Board at-large.
