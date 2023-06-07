Editor’s note: Bernie Mayzek, who wrote many a Vikings poem published here, passed away on May 27. She wrote this poem after the Minneapolis Miracle in January 2018.
From: Bernie Mayzek
Winona
What a game on this playoff day.
Our Vikings had a miracle, one could say.
Sherels’ good run on the punt return, to start,
Was the beginning of a game, which made happy a heart.
A great defense we had — and offense was too
The first half was a shutout with touchdowns: two.
McKinnon and Murray: TDs — Forbath: field goals.
That’s the way the Vikes play; we’re on a roll!
Theilen made great catches, receiving yards totaled 74,
And Diggs with 137; who could ask for more?
The Saints blocked a punt and did all that they could
But we fooled them in the end and it was good.
Keenum, the super guy, threw long to Diggs.
(I always said he had great, great legs!)
He ran in that touchdown; he shocked us all.
Hearts were pounding; the Saints would fall.
There was 10 seconds left from yard 39
It was unbelievable to us all; it was our time!
The Saints go marching home with this loss.
We showed them, at the end, who’s boss.
