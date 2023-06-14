From: Jeanne Graves Mahlke
My Homer School experience began in 1953 when I was six. There was no kindergarten. Mrs. Marx was our teacher. There were wooden floors and desks, blackboards, pretty bulletin boards, a library at the back as well as two “cloakrooms” and bathrooms, one for boys, one for girls. The teacher would call a grade and a subject to come to the table at the front. Her desk was off to the right.
There were three girls in my class, Rosemary Strelow, Jean Graves and Jeanne Graves (that’s me — no relation to “Jean Bernice”)
In second grade, Rosemary had moved away, and we got a new teacher, Mrs. Metille. One night at a PTA open house, I showed my mom and teacher a picture of my favorite person. Teacher asked if she had measles and I said no, that was her pimples.
We would vote for hot lunch to accompany the sandwiches in our lunch boxes. One day soup the next veggies and the teacher would bring something she made on Fridays. One student would go to the basement and cook on a hot plate. I remember burning the beans.
I left in fourth grade to go to town to school, but I will never forget many fond memories in that little brick building.
